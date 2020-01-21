Bishop Ludden boys defeat C-NS for their 5th straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Bishop Ludden raced out to a 20-11 lead after one, and never looked back defeating C-NS 64-48.

Grant Baker sparked the Gaelic Knights hitting five threes on his way to a game-high 18 points. Mykell Kaigler added 15 points, and Monte Johnson chipped in 11 in the win for the Gaelic Knights. C-NS was led by Kevin Felasco who scored 15 points.

Bishop Ludden has won five straight games, improving to 11-1 this season. C-NS drops to 2-12 on the year.