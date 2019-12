SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Bishop Ludden continued their strong start to the season, rolling to a 73-36 win over Global Concepts in boys basketball action on Sunday.

Nazier Kinsey led the Gaelic Knights with 13 points, as 11 different players scored for Bishop Ludden in the win.

Bishop Ludden improved to 5-0 with the win.