Bishop Ludden boys stay unbeaten with win over La Salle Academy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
On a night where the Gaelic Knights honored their 1994 boys basketball State Championship Team, the Bishop Ludden boys held off La Salle Academy 56-49.
Mykell Kaigler was one of four players in double figures for the Gaelic Knights leading the way with 12 points.
Bishop Ludden has won their first six games this season.
