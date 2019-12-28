Bishop Ludden boys stay unbeaten with win over La Salle Academy

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On a night where the Gaelic Knights honored their 1994 boys basketball State Championship Team, the Bishop Ludden boys held off La Salle Academy 56-49.

Mykell Kaigler was one of four players in double figures for the Gaelic Knights leading the way with 12 points.

Bishop Ludden has won their first six games this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected