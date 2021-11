CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Bishop Ludden saw its season come to an end on Saturday afternoon, falling to General Brown 14-7 in the Section III Class C semifinals.

Gabe Malcolm and Eli Rawleigh both scored touchdowns for the Lions in the win. Nazier Kinsey connected with Joey Adamo for the only TD for the Gaelic Knights.

It will be a battle of unbeatens on Saturday at the Carrier Dome for the Section III Class C title, as General Brown squares off with Skaneateles.