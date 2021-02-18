Bishop Ludden girls charge past CBA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Ludden girls basketball team continued their impressive start to the season on Thursday afternoon, defeating CBA 60-39.

Amarah Streiff once again paced the Gaelic Knights with 24 points. Kaitlyn Kibling added 11 points in the win over the Brothers.

CBA sophomore Amelia Bonacci led the Brothers with 19 points.

Bishop Ludden is now 3-0 this season.

