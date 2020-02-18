Bishop Ludden races past Bishop Grimes in boys hoops

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After dropping just their third game of the season last week, Bishop Ludden rebounded on Monday defeating Bishop Grimes 80-70.

Mykell Kaigler poured in a game-high 25 points, helping the Gaelic Knights to their 17th win of the season. Monte Johnson chipped in 19. AJ Burnett paced the Cobras with 20 in the loss.

Bishop Ludden will likely be one of the top two seeds in Class AA when Sectionals begin later this week. Bishop Grimes heads into the Class A playoffs with a record of 10-10.