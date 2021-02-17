Bishop Ludden standout Lauren Petrie to continue her basketball career at St. John Fisher College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Bishop Ludden senior guard Lauren Petrie will head down the thruway to continue her basketball career next season at St. John Fisher College.

Petrie was an All-State honorable mention selection last season for the Gaelic Knights averaging nearly 12 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Over the last four years on Varsity, Lauren has helped Bishop Ludden win two Section III championships.

This season she spearheaded Bishop Ludden to a 2-0 start.

Petrie and the Gaelic Knights return to action on Thursday at CBA.

