SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Boeheim’s Army putting the finishes touches to its roster on Wednesday with the addition of former Cornell star Matt Morgan.
Morgan played for the Big Red from 2015-2019, finishing his career as the second All-Time leading scorer in Ivy League history with 2,333 points.
This past season Morgan played in Turkey, winning a championship with Konyaspor. He’s also spent time in the NBA G-League playing for 905, the Toronto Raptors G-League affiliate.
Boeheim’s Army, the defending TBT champs will open up the 2022 TBT next Friday at the SRC Arena at 7 p.m.