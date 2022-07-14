SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Boeheim’s Army putting the finishes touches to its roster on Wednesday with the addition of former Cornell star Matt Morgan.

Morgan played for the Big Red from 2015-2019, finishing his career as the second All-Time leading scorer in Ivy League history with 2,333 points.

🚨Syracuse fans! We’re super excited to welcome Matt Morgan to Boeheim’s Army🍊Matt played at Cornell from 2015-2019.This year he played in Turkey & averaged 22 points, 5 assists per game while shooting 42% from 3. In the championship game he scored 39 points while making 9 3’s pic.twitter.com/KLGcTfnrz3 — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) July 13, 2022

This past season Morgan played in Turkey, winning a championship with Konyaspor. He’s also spent time in the NBA G-League playing for 905, the Toronto Raptors G-League affiliate.

Boeheim’s Army, the defending TBT champs will open up the 2022 TBT next Friday at the SRC Arena at 7 p.m.