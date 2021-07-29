Boeheim’s Army charges into the Round of Eight

Courtesy: Ben Solomon

PEORIA, I.L. (WSYR-TV) –

Boeheim’s Army is headed to Dayton and the Round of Eight, defeating Always A Brave 69-54 on Wednesday night.

Chris McCullough scored ten of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter, helping Boeheim’s Army knock off the Bradley based alumni team.

Nine different players scored in the win for Boeheim’s Army. As a team, they shot 47% from the field.

Next up for Boeheim’s Army will be the defending TBT champions the Golden Eagles. That game will be played in Dayton on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

