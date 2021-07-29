Boeheim’s Army charges into the Round of Eight

PEORIA, I.L. (WSYR-TV) –

Boeheim’s Army is headed to Dayton and the Round of Eight, defeating Always A Brave 69-54 on Wednesday night.

UPDATE 🍊 THAT 🍊 BRACKET 🍊@BoeheimsArmy IS THREE WINS AWAY FROM THEIR FIRST EVER TBT TITLE pic.twitter.com/ydQ31EiTEd — TBT (@thetournament) July 29, 2021

Chris McCullough scored ten of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter, helping Boeheim’s Army knock off the Bradley based alumni team.

Nine different players scored in the win for Boeheim’s Army. As a team, they shot 47% from the field.

Watch the Game Highlights from Boeheims Army vs. Always A Brave, 07/28/2021 pic.twitter.com/CUd4naWUVh — TBT (@thetournament) July 29, 2021

Next up for Boeheim’s Army will be the defending TBT champions the Golden Eagles. That game will be played in Dayton on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.