SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Boeheim’s Army beat India Rising in the first round of The Basketball Tournament 90-62.

Dee Bost led the way for Boeheim’s Army. The former Mississippi State star knocked down 18 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer. Andrew White III and Matt Morgan both added 16 points.

Boeheim’s Army will face The Nerd Team Saturday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.