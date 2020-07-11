Boeheim’s Army crumbles in second half, falls 65-48 against Sideline Cancer in The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, OH (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse basketball alumni team, Boeheim’s Army, fell 65-48 against Sideline Cancer in the Elite 8 of the The Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Boeheim’s Army hung with Sideline Cancer through the first half, as they went into the break tied at 24, but the second half was a much different story.

Sideline Cancer blitzed Boeheim’s Army 24-10 in the third quarter, and then hung on for the 17-point victory, knocking Boeheim’s Army out of the one-million dollar tournament.

Boeheim’s Army struggled from long distance, only knocking down four of their 27 three-point attempts on Saturday.

Eric Devendorf led the way for the Syracuse-alumni squad, pouring in 14 points. John Gillon and Andrew White III were the only other members of Boeheim’s Army to reach double figures in scoring.

For Sideline Cancer, Maurice Creek was the difference, with a game-high 22 points.

A big factor in Saturday’s contest was the rebounding. Sideline Cancer outrebounded Boeheim’s Army 53-36, on their way to punching a ticket to the final four.

This was the sixth year Boeheim’s Army was in The Basketball Tournament. The Syracuse alumni squad has never won the tournament.

On the other hand, Sideline Cancer moves on to the Final Four, and they will take on former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson and Overseas Elite on Sunday, July 12 at 6 p.m.