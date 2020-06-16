Boeheim’s Army draws the #3 seed in The Basketball Tournament

BOSTON, M.A. (TBT) –

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse University alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 24-team field. All TBT games this summer will be played under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from July 4-14.

This year’s TBT will be Boeheim’s Army sixth year in the competition. The team once again is organized by former student manager Kevin Belbey, and Ryan Blackwell (1997-00) will continue to serve as the team’s head coach. Boeheim’s Army’s current roster includes:

Demetris Nichols (2003-07)

Eric Devendorf (2005-09)

Donté Greene (2007-08)

Brandon Triche (2009-13)

Chris McCullough (2015-16)

Malachi Richardson (2015-16)

John Gillon (2016-17)

Tyler Lydon (2016-17)

Andrew White III (2016-17)

Boeheim’s Army is the only roster in TBT this year to include four former NBA first-round picks (Greene, McCullough, Richardson and Lydon).

As the third seed, Boeheim’s Army will receive a first-round bye. They will play the winner of HEARTFIRE and Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) in the second round on July 7. The game time and TV broadcast information will be announced soon.

TBT’s opening round will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will be held on July 10 and July 11 with the semifinals on July 12. The 2020 TBT Championship Game will be played on July 14, when one player will hit a shot to win his team $1 million.

For more information on Boeheim’s Army and this year’s TBT, visit TheTournament.com.