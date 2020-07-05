Boeheim’s Army practices for the first in Columbus

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WSYR-TV) –

Saturday afternoon The Basketball Tournament tipped off play with their opening round games. Friday night, the Syracuse based alumni team Boeheim’s Army took the floor in Columbus for their first practice.

Boeheim’s Army will play on Tuesday in the Round of 16 against the winner of Heartfire and Men of Mackey. The game will be at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

