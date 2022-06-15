SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a little over a month, Boeheim’s Army will look to defend its TBT Title. Today, Boeheim’s Army general manager Kevin Belbey confirming to NewsChannel 9 this year’s roster.

Marek Dolezaj will make his TBT debut. Five former Syracuse players will be suiting up for Boeheim’s Army this summer. Tyler Ennis and Rakeem Christmas have joined this year’s squad. Also, Andrew White and CJ Fair return to try to defend their title.

Two other familiar names back off of last year’s championship squad are DeAndre Kane and D.J. Kennedy.

Two other players that didn’t attend Syracuse playing on this year’s team are Kyle Wiltjer and Dee Bost.

Boeheim’s Army will once again be coached by Jeremy Pope. Eric Devendorf, Ryan Blackwell and Shaun Belbey will also serve as assistant coaches.

Boeheim’s Army opens up TBT play at the SRC Arena at OCC on July 22nd.