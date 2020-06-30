Boeheim’s Army start time for TBT announced

SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 16: Syracuse fans distract Center Roy Hibbert #55 of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on as he shoots two foul shots during the game between the Georgetown University Hoyas and the Syracuse University Orange at the Carrier Dome February 16, 2008 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Marc Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WSYR-TV) –

Boeheim’s Army will take the floor for the first time in this years The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday July 7th, at 4 p.m.

The Syracuse based alumni team will face the winner of Heartfire and Men of Mackey in the Round of 16.

🚨Your full TBT 2020 schedule 🚨



Basketball is BACK July 4 at 3 pm live on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/SDaz89jfuN — TBT (@thetournament) June 30, 2020

Here is the link to the complete release from ESPN on Tuesday.

https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases/2020/06/espn-announces-schedule-and-commentators-tbt-2020/