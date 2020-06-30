Boeheim’s Army start time for TBT announced

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WSYR-TV) –
Boeheim’s Army will take the floor for the first time in this years The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday July 7th, at 4 p.m.
The Syracuse based alumni team will face the winner of Heartfire and Men of Mackey in the Round of 16.
Here is the link to the complete release from ESPN on Tuesday.
https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases/2020/06/espn-announces-schedule-and-commentators-tbt-2020/
