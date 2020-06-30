Boeheim’s Army start time for TBT announced

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Boeheims Army

SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 16: Syracuse fans distract Center Roy Hibbert #55 of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on as he shoots two foul shots during the game between the Georgetown University Hoyas and the Syracuse University Orange at the Carrier Dome February 16, 2008 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Marc Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WSYR-TV) –

Boeheim’s Army will take the floor for the first time in this years The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday July 7th, at 4 p.m.

The Syracuse based alumni team will face the winner of Heartfire and Men of Mackey in the Round of 16.

Here is the link to the complete release from ESPN on Tuesday.
https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases/2020/06/espn-announces-schedule-and-commentators-tbt-2020/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected