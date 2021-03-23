Both Syracuse teams to play in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 21: Joseph Girard III #11 of the Syracuse Orange shoots a three point basket against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the end of the first half of their second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams, both embroiled in the current NCAA Tournaments, are both scheduled to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 24-26, 2021.



The 2021 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis NCAA men’s field has a total of eight NCAA National Championships, 27 Final Four appearances and 70 conference championships. The line-up includes: Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Connecticut, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State, Syracuse and Virginia Commonwealth. Syracuse, Baylor and Loyola-Chicago are still alive in the 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 in Indianapolis.



The 2021 debut of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis field has a total of 12 National Championships, 28 Final Four appearances and 43 conference championships. The line up includes: Buffalo, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, USF and Syracuse. Five of the eight programs, including Syracuse, are still alive in the NCAA Tournament.



The tournament schedule, tickets and reservations are available now at: atlantisbahamas.com/battle4atlantis.



“We look forward to resuming the Battle 4 Atlantis Men’s tournaments and welcoming back the talented athletes, coaches, teams, loyal alumni, and fans that make this annual event especially memorable,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island. “In addition to marking the 10th year of the tournament, it is with great excitement to welcome the debut of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis to The Bahamas.”

Reservations to Atlantis Paradise Island and tickets for both Battle 4 Atlantis tournaments are available now by visiting atlantisbahamas.com/battle4atlantis or calling 1-800-ATLANTIS. For more information about traveling to The Bahamas, please visit bahamas.com.