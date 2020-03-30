Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Boxing Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony to next year

Local Sports
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The International Boxing Hall of Fame made a big decision on Sunday. 

Instead of having the scheduled 2020 induction this June, the ceremony has been pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted in the same ceremony next year, which is scheduled for June 10 through June 13 in Canastota.

Fans who purchased 2020 Induction Weekend event tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Induction Weekend or refunds will be available until June 15.

The 2020 Boxing Hall of Fame class includes Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley and many other boxing legends.

