Boxing Hall of Fame set to reopen on Monday, June 26th

CANASTOTA, NY (IBHOF) – The International Boxing Hall of Fame will reopen to the public on Monday, June 29th and officially ring the bell at 11 a.m. to open the doors and begin the next round of honoring the best in the sport of boxing.

To mark the reopening, visitors will be charged the Hall of Fame’s youth rate of $8.50 all summer instead of typical admission rates of $13.50 for adults and $11.50 for seniors. Ages 6 and under are free.

The Hall will step back into the ring with new protocol in accordance with recommendations of the State of New York and public health officials. The following will be in place: Masks are required for staff and fans, safe social distancing, 25% capacity, frequent cleaning and sanitizing, hand sanitizer will be available and plexiglass shields at admission check-in.

“The Hall of Fame is excited to officially ring the bell at the Museum entrance to open the doors to fans for a walk down boxing’s memory lane,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “It’s entertaining and educational and can be enjoyed by the entire family at an affordable cost. The Hall wants to deliver a knockout punch never thrown before with everyone receiving the youth rate all summer long.”

Among the exhibits fans can see include the world famous Madison Square Garden boxing ring that Muhammad Ali and “Smokin’” Joe Frazier fought “The Fight of the Century” in that is on permanent display.

“Fans visiting the Hall of Fame have a truly unique opportunity to watch the classic 1971 battle between Ali and Frazier ringside to the actual ring they so bravely fought in,” said Brophy.

The Hall of Fame features all of the greats including Jack Johnson, Joe Louis, Jack Dempsey, Sugar Ray Robinson, George Foreman, Oscar de la Hoya, Mike Tyson, Bernard Hopkins and many more. They’re all in Canastota.

The Hall of Fame chronicles the history of the sport with unique and educational exhibits including fist castings, boxing robes, boxing shoes, statues and audio/visual stations highlighting classic boxing matches. The Hall of Fame Wall features photographs and biographies of all inductees.

A not-for-profit organization, the International Boxing Hall of Fame opened to the public in 1989 in Canastota, New York and is located at Exit 34 of the New York State Thruway. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit online at www.ibhof.com