SEATTLE, W.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Jessica Campbell was never shy to put on the skates and compete against the boys. Growing up in Saskatchewan, Campbell got her start playing on the boys teams.

She continued her hockey journey at Cornell, where she was a team captain her senior season. After stops in professional hockey, and with Team Canada Campbell turned her focus to coaching.

Earlier this month the former Big Red standout became the first full-time assistant coach in AHL history. Her coaching stops have led her from Germany and now to Coachella Valley as a member of the Firebirds staff.