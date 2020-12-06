Breanna Stewart named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated

PALMETTO, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 02: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm is interviewed after a 93-80 win over the Las Vegas Aces following Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Feld Entertainment Center on October 02, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Women’s basketball superstar, and Cicero-North Syracuse High School graduate Breanna Stewart was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated Sunday.

It was the fifth time Sports Illustrated gave the Sportsperson of the Year award to a group of people. Stewart joins LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as the winners of this year’s award.

Editors at Sports Illustrated said Stewart and the other athletes that won the award “were champions in every sense of the word: champions on the field, champions for others off it.”

In 2020, Stewart returned to the basketball court, playing for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm after suffering a torn Achilles tendon the previous year. While leading the Storm to a WNBA title, Stewart spoke out against racial inequality in America and pushed for women’s equality.