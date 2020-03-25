Closings
Breanna Stewart One-on-One interview with NewsChannel 9

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, W.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Two weeks ago Breanna Stewart was getting ready to play a Euro League basketball game in Russia. Now, the former C-NS star awaits what’s next for her career back home in Seattle, Washington.

Stewart returned to the United States last week. Stewie says that she’s 100 percent healthy and ready when the time comes to continue her basketball career.

Wednesday, News Channel 9 caught up with the four-time National Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist. Stewie talks about what it’s like not having the 2020 Tokyo Games, plus a look at what she’s been going through during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

