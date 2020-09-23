Breanna Stewart powers Seattle to Game One win over Minnesota

BRADENTON, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –
Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm opened up the 2020 WNBA playoffs with a thrilling 88-86 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game One of their semifinal series.
With the game tied at 86, Seattle’s Alysha Clark grabbed an offensive rebound and scored as time expired, lifting the Storm to the series-opening win.
Former C-NS star Breanna Stewart poured in 21 points, adding 10 rebounds and three assists in the win for the Storm.
Seattle’s Jewell Loyd led the way with a game-high 25 points.
Seattle and Minnesota take the floor again for Game Two on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.
