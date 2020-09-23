Breanna Stewart powers Seattle to Game One win over Minnesota

PALMETTO, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 22: Alysha Clark #32 of the Seattle Storm is surrounded by teammates after a buzzer beater to defeat the Minnesota Lynx 88-86 following Game One of their Third Round playoff at Feld Entertainment Center on September 22, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

BRADENTON, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –

Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm opened up the 2020 WNBA playoffs with a thrilling 88-86 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game One of their semifinal series.

With the game tied at 86, Seattle’s Alysha Clark grabbed an offensive rebound and scored as time expired, lifting the Storm to the series-opening win.

Former C-NS star Breanna Stewart poured in 21 points, adding 10 rebounds and three assists in the win for the Storm.

Seattle’s Jewell Loyd led the way with a game-high 25 points.

Seattle and Minnesota take the floor again for Game Two on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.