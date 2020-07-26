Breanna Stewart shines in her return to the WNBA

BRADENTON, FL (WSYR-TV) –

After 683 days, Breanna Stewart made her return to the WNBA, helping the Seattle Storm to an 87-71 win on Saturday over the New York Liberty.

Stewart, who missed last season after tearing her achilles tendon scored 18 points, and pulled down eight rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

Check out the best plays from @breannastewart that propelled the @seattlestorm to their first victory of the season. #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/iSuab90vi3 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2020

Seattle returns to action on Tuesday against Minnesota. You can watch the game starting at 10 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.