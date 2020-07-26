Breanna Stewart shines in her return to the WNBA

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WNBA

BRADENTON, FL (WSYR-TV) –

After 683 days, Breanna Stewart made her return to the WNBA, helping the Seattle Storm to an 87-71 win on Saturday over the New York Liberty.

Stewart, who missed last season after tearing her achilles tendon scored 18 points, and pulled down eight rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

Seattle returns to action on Tuesday against Minnesota. You can watch the game starting at 10 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected