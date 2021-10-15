Breanna Stewart undergoes surgery on her left Achilles

EVERETT, WASHINGTON – MAY 15: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm looks on during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, W.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Wednesday Breanna Stewart successful underwent surgery to help repair her left Achilles.

The Seattle Storm releasing the following statement on Thursday:

“Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart underwent successful surgery Wednesday (October 13, 2021) for a minor repair and reinforcement of her left Achilles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York. Stewart is expected to make a full recovery and will be available for the start of 2022 WNBA training camp.”

Stewart played in 28 games this season with the Storm before getting hurt against Washington on September 7th. The former C-NS star averaged 20 points and 9 rebounds this past year for Seattle.

Back in 2019, Stewart tore her right Achilles playing in Russia. It is uncertain at this time if she will return to her team in Russia and play this upcoming season.