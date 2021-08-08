Breanna Stewart wins second straight Gold Medal

TOKYO, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) –
Former C-NS Star Breanna Stewart is now a two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Stewart helping the United States women’s basketball team defeat Japan 90-75 in the Gold Medal Game.
Stewart stuffed the stat sheet in the title game, pouring in 14 points, adding 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Brittney Griner led the way for Team USA, with a game-high 30 points.
The United States women’s basketball team has now won seven straight Olympic Gold Medals. They’ve won 55 straight Olympic Games.