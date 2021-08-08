Breanna Stewart wins second straight Gold Medal

USA’s Breanna Stewart goes to the basket past Japan’s Maki Takada in the women’s final basketball match between USA and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) –

Former C-NS Star Breanna Stewart is now a two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Stewart helping the United States women’s basketball team defeat Japan 90-75 in the Gold Medal Game.

Stewart stuffed the stat sheet in the title game, pouring in 14 points, adding 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Brittney Griner led the way for Team USA, with a game-high 30 points.

The United States women’s basketball team has now won seven straight Olympic Gold Medals. They’ve won 55 straight Olympic Games.