Burns pours in 26 points as Colgate defeats Boston U.

BOSTON, M.A. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate scored a season-high 53 points in the first half and carried its fast start to an 86-79 triumph over Boston University on Saturday in the first of two games this weekend at Case Gym.

Preseason Patriot League Player of the Year Jordan Burns wasted no time igniting the Raiders in the first meeting between the two teams since last year’s title game. He had 21 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 26 to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Nelly Cummings and Tucker Richardson scored 14 points apiece, and Jack Ferguson chipped in with 12 points to lead the Raiders’ scoring contingent.

Boston University (1-2, 1-2 PL North), the Patriot League preseason favorite, scored the first basket of the game and then Colgate jumped on a 10-2 spurt to take the lead for good. Burns was a catalyst in the early going, knocking down his first three attempts from the perimeter.

The two teams traded baskets through the middle stages of the half until Colgate closed the frame on a 12-2 run. Cummings and Richardson drained a pair of 3-pointers around an inside layup from Keegan Records and the Raiders held a 53-42 lead at the intermission.

Colgate (2-1, 2-1 PL North) was on fire in the first half, shooting 61% from the field and 54% from beyond the arc with just one turnover. The Raiders continued their hot shooting early in the second half and built an 18-point lead 73-55 after an Oliver Lynch-Daniels layup capped a 10-3 streak.

The Terriers inched their way back and a 3-pointer from Javante McCoy capped a 7-0 run to trim the margin to seven but that would be as close as the home team would get. Ferguson capitalized on his free throws and the Raiders took care of business in the first of two games this weekend against the defending Patriot League champions.

Colgate and Boston University square off again Sunday in a 6 p.m. tipoff at Case Gym. The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.