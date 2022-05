DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville scored 22 seconds into the game and never looked back, cruising past J-D 16 to 6 on Saturday.

Ryan Hollenbeck paced the Bees attack with four goals. Keegan Lynch added two goals and three assists, as nine different players scored in the win for B’ville.

Baldwinsville, the 25th ranked team in the country wraps up the regular season at 14-1. J-D drops to 9-5, and will face ESM on Tuesday.