CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville’s Mia Pozzi scored her 4th goal of the game with under 28 seconds to play, lifting the Bees past Rush-Henrietta 7-6 in the Class A State Semifinals.

Samantha Tanguay stopped seven shots, including one in the final seconds to help send Baldwinsville off to the State Championship Game.

Baldwinsville will square off against Northport (Section XI Champion) on Saturday at 9 a.m. for the Class A State Title at SUNY Cortland.