CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Girls lacrosse team defeated Rush-Henrietta in the semifinals of the state lacrosse tournament Friday at SUNY Cortland.

The final score was 7-6. Mia Pozzi scored the game-winning goal with 27.6 seconds left in the game.

At the conclusion of the game, the team stormed the field to celebrate.

Baldwinsville will now face Northport Saturday at Cortland for the State final game.