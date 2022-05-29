SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

There will be a new Section III Class AA softball champion this season. Baldwinsville knocked off defending champion C-NS on Saturday night 3-2 in the Class AA semifinals.

Former News Channel 9 Athlete of the Week Taylor Tripodi earned the win, tossing a complete game five-hitter. Tripodi struck out 13 in seven innings.

Baldwinsville has won nine straight games, improving to 18-1. The Bees will square off with Liverpool in the Section III Class AA Championship on Wednesday night at Carrier Park.