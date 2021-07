BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville 9-11 Litter Leaguers are on their way back to the state tourney for the second time in four years.

B’Ville took home the Section 1E title Wednesday night.

The Little League World Series, for players aged 10-12 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is set to play August 19-28.