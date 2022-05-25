BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS girls track and field team is your 2022 Section III Class AA Champion. The Northstars racked up 178 points. Rome Free Academy finished in second place, followed by F-M.

On the boys side, Baldwinsville cruised to the team title. The Bees won 10 of the 19 events. B’ville finished with a team score of 168 followed by C-NS and West Genesee.

For the full list of results from the Section III Class AA Track & Field Championships, click on the link below:

https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=5070