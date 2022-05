CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cicero-North Syracuse baseball team blanked Rome Free Academy 19-0 in the Section III Class AA Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Northstars plated three runs in the second all on walks.

Sam Shaw went the distance C-NS. He struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings of work.

C-NS will face Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday in the Section III Class AA Semifinals.