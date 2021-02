MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS boys basketball team bounced back from their first loss, handing F-M their first defeat on Wednesday night 65 to 47.

Brian Bonin and Luke Paragon combined for 45 points in the Northstars win over the Hornets.

C-NS improves to 2-1 on the season; F-M drops to 2-1.