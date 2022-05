CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Nine different players scored for the Northstars on Saturday afternoon, as C-NS rolled past visiting ESM 20-6.

Mason Ciciarelli led the Northstars with six points (three goals & three assists). John Carter and Michael Koehler both scored four goals in the win over the Spartans.

C-NS wraps up the regular season at 9-4. ESM drops to 10-5. The Spartans will face J-D on Tuesday.