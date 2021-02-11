C-NS boys usher in Kyle Martin era with win over Corcoran

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
It was an opening night to remember for first-year C-NS boy’s basketball head coach Kyle Martin. The Northstars opened the season in convincing fashion defeating Corcoran, the defending Section III Class AA champs 57-43.
Kevin Felasco scored 8 of his game-high 14 points in the first quarter, helping C-NS knock off Corcoran.
Avion Grainger led the Cougars with 12 points.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App