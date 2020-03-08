C-NS captures the Section III Class AA girls championship with a win over Baldwinsville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a battle of the top two girls teams in Section III Class AA Saturday night at OCC. C-NS knocked off top-seed Baldwinsville 52-37 to take home the Class AA crown.

Jessica Cook was named Class AA tournament MVP, scoring 20 points in the win over the Bees.

C-NS advances to the Class AA state regional game against Section II champion Shenendehowa next Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.

