CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a year that has been anything but normal, the C-NS field hockey team rewrote the history books with a 5-0 win over Canastota.

Gabby Wameling and Jamie Snyder both scored a pair of goals in the Northstars win on Thursday night.

The win wraps up a perfect 14-0 season, the first in program history.