C-NS field hockey stays unbeaten with shutout win over F-M

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
C-NS remained unbeaten on the young season, shutting out F-M on the road 1-0.
Northstars senior Jamie Snyder scored the lone goal of the game, with three seconds to play in the third quarter.
C-NS returns to action on Tuesday when they host Baldwinsville. F-M will look to bounce back Monday at home against ESM.
