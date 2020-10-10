C-NS field hockey stays unbeaten with shutout win over F-M

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

C-NS remained unbeaten on the young season, shutting out F-M on the road 1-0.

Northstars senior Jamie Snyder scored the lone goal of the game, with three seconds to play in the third quarter.

C-NS returns to action on Tuesday when they host Baldwinsville. F-M will look to bounce back Monday at home against ESM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected