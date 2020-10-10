C-NS field hockey stays unbeaten with shutout win over F-M

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

C-NS remained unbeaten on the young season, shutting out F-M on the road 1-0.

Northstars senior Jamie Snyder scored the lone goal of the game, with three seconds to play in the third quarter.

C-NS returns to action on Tuesday when they host Baldwinsville. F-M will look to bounce back Monday at home against ESM.