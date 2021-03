LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS girls capped off a perfect season in style, racing past Liverpool 86-49 on Saturday afternoon.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Jessica Cook wrapped up a remarkable career, scoring a game-high 31 points for the Northstars. Cook will continue her basketball career next season at Toledo.

C-NS finishes a perfect 11-0. Liverpool wraps up the season at 6-7.