C-NS girls cruise past West Genesee

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
In a rematch of last years Section III Class AA girls championship, the C-NS girls raced past West Genesee on Friday night 72-42.
The Northstars used a 21-7 second quarter to pull away from the Wildcats for the win.
Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Jessica Cook led the way scoring a game-high 24 points.
Catie Cunningham was the only player in double figures for West Genesee with 12 points.
