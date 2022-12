SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball team beat Bishop Ludden 73-54 Saturday afternoon to improve to 3-0.

The Northstars led 54-38 after three quarters. Ludden cut the lead to seven with just four minutes remaining.

C-NS pulled away all thanks to Sydney Nesci who hit back-to-back 3’s. Nesci led the way with 20 points.

The Northstars will hit the road to face Fairport on Tuesday.