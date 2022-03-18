TROY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS girls saw their run at a state title come up short, falling in the Class AA state semifinals to Baldwin (Section VIII champion) 56-54 in overtime.

Alexa Kulakowski was one of three C-NS players in double figures, leading the way with 16 points. Kathleen Taru added 13 points and Alita Carey-Santangelo chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

C-NS wraps up an outstanding season with a record of 17-5. Baldwin will face Bishop Kearney (Section V champion) on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College for the Class AA state championship.