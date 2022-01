ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a matchup of two state ranked teams, the C-NS girls came up just short, falling at Elmira 66-63.

Alexa Kulakowski was one of three Northstars in double figures, leading the way with 26 points. Elmira’s Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 33 points in the win.

C-NS drops to 9-4 on the season.