LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS girls basketball team outscored Liverpool by eight in the second half, defeating Liverpool 50-43.

Alita Carey-Santangelo was one of three Northstars in double figures, leading the way with 13 points.

Navaeh Wingate led all scores with 14 points for the Warriors in the loss.

C-NS has won four straight games, improving to 4-1. Liverpool drops to 4-3 on the season.