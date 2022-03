SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of the top two seeds in Section III, the C-NS Northstars defeated Baldwinsville 53-45, winning the Class AA title.

Alita Carey-Santangelo led the way for the Northstars, scoring a game-high 23 points. Alexandra Bednarczyk scored 16 points for the Bees in the loss.

C-NS improves to 16-4 overall. The Northstars will face Section II Champion Albany in the Class AA state playoffs next Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.