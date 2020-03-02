C-NS girls knock off three-time defending Section champion West Genesee in the semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

There will be a new champion in Section III Class AA. The C-NS girls knocked off three-time defending champion West Genesee on Sunday night 57-32 in the Class AA semifinals.

Jessica Cook scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter, helping the Northstars to the win over the Wildcats.

C-NS advances to the Section III Class AA championship next Saturday at OCC. The Northstars will face top-seed Baldwinsville in the Finals inside Allyn Gym at 5 p.m.