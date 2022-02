CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS girls basketball team bounced back from a loss at Elmira on Saturday, defeating Liverpool Tuesday night 64 to 59.

C-NS senior Alita Carey-Santangelo led the way, scoring a game-high 24 points. Alexa Kulakowski chipped in 19 points in the win over the Warriors. Liverpool freshman Gianna Washington paced the Warriors with 23 points.

C-NS improves to 10-4 overall (9-0 in the SCAC Metro Division). Liverpool drops to 11-6 overall.