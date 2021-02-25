C-NS girls stay unbeaten holding off Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The defending Section III Class AA champs continued their unbeaten start to the season, as C-NS defeated Baldwinsville 65-54 on Tuesday night.
Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Jessica Cook led the Northstars with 22 points.
Baldwinsville’s Sydney Huhtala led all scorers with a game-high 23 points.
C-NS improves to 4-0 this season.
