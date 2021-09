LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS Northstars and Liverpool Warriors played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night in girls soccer action.

With less than 20 minutes to play Mckenna Slate put the visitors on the board first off an assist from Emilee Rio. Just over a minute later, the Warriors would tie it, thanks to a goal from Jailyn Parrotte.

It’s the first tie in ten games for the Northstars (9-0-1). Liverpool runs its record to 5-3-2.